March 8 (Reuters) - Hovnanian Enterprises Inc:

* HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES REPORTS FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 24.4 PERCENT TO $417.2 MILLION

* HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES - ‍DOLLAR VALUE OF CONTRACT BACKLOG AS OF JAN 31, 2018, WAS $1.17 BILLION VERSUS $1.19 BILLION AS OF JAN 31, 2017​

* HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES - ‍DOLLAR VALUE OF CONSOLIDATED CONTRACT BACKLOG, AS OF JAN 31, 2018, DECREASED 20.2% TO $814.4 MILLION VERSUS JAN 31, 2017​