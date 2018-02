Feb 23 (Reuters) - Howard Hughes Corp:

* THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION® ANNOUNCES REPURCHASE OF 475,920 SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* HOWARD HUGHES CORP - ‍STOCK REPURCHASED IN PRIVATE TRANSACTION WITH AN UNAFFILIATED ENTITY AT A PURCHASE PRICE OF $120.33 PER SHARE​

* HOWARD HUGHES CORP - REPURCHASE TRANSACTION WAS CONSUMMATED ON FEBRUARY 21, 2018, AND WAS FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: