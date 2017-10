Oct 20 (Reuters) - HOYLU AB:

* REG-HOYLU AB: HOYLU EXPANDS ITS BUSINESS WITHIN CRUISE LINE AND MARITIME INDUSTRIES

* ‍DELIVERIES IN Q3 INCLUDED HOYLU SOFTWARE SUITE, HOYLU INSIGHT AND PACKAGED HUDDLEWALL SOLUTION FOR A TOTAL VALUE OF SEK 1.3 MILLION​

* ‍INITIAL DELIVERY IN Q3 IS EXPECTED TO EXPAND IN Q4 TO INCLUDE ADDITIONAL INSTALLATIONS AND MORE COMPANIES​