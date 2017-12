Dec 20 (Reuters) - HOYLU AB:

* REG-HOYLU RECEIVES ORDER FROM GERMAN-BASED FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP

* ‍HAS RECEIVED A NEW ORDER FROM GERMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP WÜSTENROT & WÜRTTEMBERGISCHE​

* ‍THIS PURCHASE REPRESENTS A DEAL VALUE OF OVER SEK 376,000 IN PRODUCT AND SOFTWARE REVENUE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)