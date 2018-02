BRIEF-HP Inc posts Q1 Non-Gaap Earnings Per Share $0.48

Feb 22 (Reuters) - HP Inc:

* REPORTS Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48

* REPORTS Q1 REVENUE $14.5 BILLION

* REPORTS FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.16

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.90 TO $2.00

* SEES Q2 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45 TO $0.49

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.53 TO $2.63

* SEES Q2 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.42 TO $0.46

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 14 PERCENT TO $14.5 BILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.81 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY PERSONAL SYSTEMS NET REVENUE $‍9,440​ MILLION VERSUS $8,216 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY PRINTING NET REVENUE $5,076 MILLION VERSUS $4,464 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.42 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.44 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 NON-GAAP NET EARNINGS & EPS EXCLUDE AFTER-TAX ADJUSTMENTS OF $1.1 BILLION, OR $0.68 PER SHARE, ON RESTRUCTURING & OTHER CHARGES, AMONG OTHERS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: