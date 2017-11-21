BRIEF-HP Inc reports qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.44

Nov 21 (Reuters) - HP Inc:
* HP Inc. reports fiscal 2017 full-year and fourth quarter results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.44
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.39 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $13.9 billion vs I/B/E/S view $13.35 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.75 to $1.85
* Sees Q1 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40 to $0.43
* Sees Q1 2018 GAAP earnings per share $0.38 to $0.42 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2018 GAAP earnings per share $1.70 to $1.80 from continuing operations
* Qtrly total personal systems net revenue $9,084 million vs $8,018 million
* Qtrly printing net revenue $4,877 million vs $4,558 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S