BRIEF-HP Inc reports qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.44
November 21, 2017 / 9:51 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-HP Inc reports qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - HP Inc:

* HP Inc. reports fiscal 2017 full-year and fourth quarter results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.44

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.39 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $13.9 billion vs I/B/E/S view $13.35 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.75 to $1.85

* Sees Q1 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40 to $0.43

* Sees Q1 2018 GAAP earnings per share $0.38 to $0.42 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2018 GAAP earnings per share $1.70 to $1.80 from continuing operations

* Qtrly total personal systems net revenue $‍9,084​ million vs $8,018 million

* Qtrly printing net revenue $‍4,877​ million vs $4,558 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

