BRIEF-HPE Reports Q1 Non-GAAP EPS $0.34 From Continuing Operations

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co:

* HPE REPORTS FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.92 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.89

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 11 PERCENT TO $7.7 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.35 TO $1.45

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.35 TO $1.45

* HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE - PLAN TO RETURN $7 BILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH FY19 IN FORM OF SHARE REPURCHASES & 50 PERCENT DIVIDEND INCREASE STARTING IN Q3 FY18​

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.22, REVENUE VIEW $7.07 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.18 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE - FOR Q2 ESTIMATES GAAP DILUTED NET EPS TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.10 TO $0.14

* HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE - SEES Q2 NON-GAAP NET EPS TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.29 TO $0.33

* QTRLY NET REVENUE $‍7,674​ MILLION VERSUS $6,902 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.26 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍AFTER-TAX ADJUSTMENTS OF $935 MILLION AND $0.58 PER DILUTED SHARE IN QUARTER​

* QTRLY HYBRID IT REVENUE WAS $6.3 BILLION, UP 10% YEAR OVER YEAR