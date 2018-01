Jan 18 (Reuters) - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust :

* H&R ANNOUNCES $250 MM SENIOR UNSECURED DEBENTURE FINANCING

* H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - THE DEBENTURES WILL CARRY A COUPON RATE OF 3.416% AND WILL MATURE ON JANUARY 23, 2023

* H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - H&R INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING FOR REPAYMENT OF OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS