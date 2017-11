Nov 2 (Reuters) - H&R Century Union Corp

* Says its unit will invest 50 million yuan to set up a wholly owned television media unit in Guangzhou

* Says it will invest 50 million yuan to set up a wholly owned investment funds management unit in Guangzhou

