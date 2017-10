Oct 16 (Reuters) - H&R Century Union Corp :

* Sees to swing to net loss at 19 million yuan to 20 million yuan (after restructuring) in Q1~Q3 FY 2017 versus net profit at 81.0 million yuan (after restructuring) year ago

* Says marketing expenditure as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: 0x9.me/g6JHF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)