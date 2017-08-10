FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-H&R Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly ‍FFO per stapled unit C$0.46​
#Financials
August 10, 2017 / 4:09 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-H&R Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly ‍FFO per stapled unit C$0.46​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust :

* H&R REIT announces second quarter 2017 results and renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Qtrly ‍ FFO per stapled unit $0.46​

* Under NCIB, co will have ability to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 5 million stapled units on open market

* NCIB to commence on Aug 15, 2017, remain in effect until earlier of Aug 14, 2018, date on which co bought maximum number of stapled units ​

* Q2 FFO per share view C$0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Occupancy as at June 30, 2017 was 96.3% compared to 95.6% as at June 30, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

