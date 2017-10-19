FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-H&R REIT and H&R Finance Trust call joint special meetings to consider internal reorganization
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 19, 2017 / 10:00 PM / in 2 days

BRIEF-H&R REIT and H&R Finance Trust call joint special meetings to consider internal reorganization

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and H&R Finance Trust call joint special meetings to consider internal reorganization

* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust - co, H&R Finance Trust announced they are proposing to complete an internal reorganization​

* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍reorganization is being contemplated due to growth in H&R’s U.S. investment portfolio since 2008 reorganization​

* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍result of reorganization will be to effectively replace H&R Finance Trust in H&R’s stapled unit structure with newly formed entity

* H&R REIT- after completion of reorganization, investments held through H&R REIT, H&R Finance Trust to be held through H&R REIT, H&R F17 TRUST​

* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍proposed reorganization to be effected by way of plan of arrangement with H&R REIT, H&R Finance Trust, few H&R REIT units

* H&R REIT - after completion of reorganization H&R F17 Trust expected to hold a note evidencing debt obligation of about $1 billion by H&R REIT (U.S.) holdings

* H&R REIT - proposed reorganization to result in holders of stapled units, disposing of their H&R Finance Trust units, buying units of H&R F17 Trust​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.