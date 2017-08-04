FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
BRIEF-HRG Group Q3 earnings per share $0.01‍​
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 4, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-HRG Group Q3 earnings per share $0.01‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - HRG Group Inc

* HRG Group Inc reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue fell 4.3 percent to $1.3 billion

* Q3 loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* HRG Group Inc - ‍ "HRG has not set a definitive schedule to complete its review of strategic alternatives"​

* HRG Group Inc -‍ during quarter, incurred incremental costs of $24.9 million from Spectrum Brands' rawhide safety recall; additional restructuring costs of $15.8 million

* HRG Group Inc - ‍decrease in qtrly revenues due to lower revenues from consumer products segment coupled with negative effect of foreign exchange rates​

* HRG Group Inc qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.01‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.