BRIEF-HSBC Bank Canada Q3 earnings per share $0.31
#Financials
October 30, 2017 / 4:23 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-HSBC Bank Canada Q3 earnings per share $0.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - HSBC Bank Canada -

* HSBC Bank Canada reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.31

* Net interest income for the third quarter of 2017 was $292m, an increase of $8m, or 3%, compared with the third quarter of 2016

* Total assets were $93.2bn at 30 September 2017 compared with $94.7bn at 31 December 2016

* ‍Profit before income tax expense for quarter ended 30 September 2017 was $218m, an increase of 58% compared with same period in 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

