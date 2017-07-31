FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 days ago
BRIEF-HSBC Bank Canada reports second-quarter 2017 financial results
#Financials
July 31, 2017 / 4:26 AM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-HSBC Bank Canada reports second-quarter 2017 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Hsbc Bank Canada

* HSBC Bank Canada reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Profit attributable to common shareholder was $158 million for quarter ended June 30 2017

* HSBC Bank Canada - Profit before income tax expense for quarter ended June 30 2017 was $228 million, an increase of 35.7 percent compared with same period in 2016

* Return on average common equity was 13.3 percent for quarter ended June 30 2017 compared with 9.8 percent for same period in 2016

* HSBC Bank Canada - Total assets were $95.8 billion at June 30 2017 compared with $94.7 billion at December 31 2016

* Net interest income for Q2 of 2017 was $285 million, an increase of $5 million, or 2 percent, compared with Q2 of 2016

* All figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

