BRIEF-HSBC Holdings says 9-mths reported profit before tax $14.9 bln

Oct 30 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc

* ‍Reported profit before tax for 9m17 of $14.9 bln was $4.3bn or 41% higher than for 9m16​

* quarter end ‍common equity tier 1 ratio of 14.6%​

* ‍completed 71% of buy-back announced in July 2017, at 26 October​

* 9-Months ‍adjusted profit before tax of $17.4 bln was $1.2 bln or 8% higher than in 9m16​

* ‍reported revenue for 9m17 of $39.1 bln was $0.2 bln higher​

* Qtrly reported pbt $4,620 million versus $843 mln‍​

* ‍expect to finish most recent $2bn equity buy-back by end of 2017​

* Qtrly adjusted pbt $5,443 million versus $5,521 mln‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: