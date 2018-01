Jan 18 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc:

* SAYS IT SETTLES FOREIGN EXCHANGE INVESTIGATION WITH THE US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE‍​

* SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WITH US DOJ, CO WILL PAY TOTAL OF $101.5 MILLION, INCLUDING $63.1 MILLION FINE AND $38.4 MILLION IN RESTITUTION Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)