Feb 5 (Reuters) - HSBC:

* SAYS INTENDS TO SELL UP TO 4.7 MLN PRE-EMPTIVE SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF PRISA

* SAYS SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS REPRESENT RIGHTS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR UP TO 24.9 MLN NEW SHARES OF PRISA‍​(ABOUT 4.5 PERCENT OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL)‍​

* SAYS SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF PRISA‍​ ARE OFFERED VIA ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD TO QUALIFIED INVESTORS ‍​ Source text for Eikon:

