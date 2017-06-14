BRIEF-HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc enters statement of work with subsidiary of QIAGEN N.V

June 14 (Reuters) - HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc:

* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - effective June 14, co entered statement of work with subsidiary of Qiagen N.V

* HTG Molecular- co, Qiagen expected to do development work for initial phase of project leading to development of sequencing-based companion diagnostic assay

* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - Qiagen will pay co low single digit millions of dollars for initial phase development work performed under sow

* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - co and Qiagen will also share in any net profits generated by initial phase Source text: (bit.ly/2tnXU06) Further company coverage: