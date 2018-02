Feb 28 (Reuters) - Huabao International Holdings Ltd :

* REGARDING A SHARE LISTING OF HUABAO FLAVOURS & FRAGRANCES, FINAL OFFER PRICE FOR A SHARE WAS RMB38.60

* ‍NET PROCEEDS RAISED FROM A SHARE LISTING RMB2.31 BILLION

* ‍OFFERING COST PER A SHARE UNDER A SHARES LISTING WAS RMB1.064​

* ‍EARNINGS PER A SHARES AFTER A SHARES LISTING WERE RMB1.68​