BRIEF-Huafon Microfibre Shanghai unit to invest 1.1 mln yuan to set up limited partnership with partners

Sept 13(Reuters) - Huafon Microfibre Shanghai Co Ltd

* Says its wholly owned tech unit plans to invest 1.1 million yuan to set up a Shenzhen-based industrial limited partnership with partners, and will hold a 25 percent stake in the limited partnership

* Says the new limited partnership will acquire 45 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based tech firm from the company’s wholly owned tech unit and an industrial limited partnership, for 1.2 million yuan in total

