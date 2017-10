Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hualan Biological Engineering Inc

* Says Chongqing-based biotechnology unit passed goods manufacture practice (GMP)recognition for human immune globulin manufactured by the company

* Says China Food and Drug Administration agreed to issue GMP certificate to unit and the valid period is until July 27, 2022

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/9U1Hwe

