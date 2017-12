Dec 5 (Reuters) - Huangshan Tourism Development Co Ltd :

* SAYS BOARD APPROVES TO SIGN AGREEMENT ON TOURISM PROJECT WITH INVESTMENT OF AT LEAST 1.0 BILLION YUAN ($151.23 million) IN ANHUI PROVINCE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2BA95qo Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6126 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)