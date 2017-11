Nov 27(Reuters) - Huatian Hotel Group Co Ltd

* Says co plans to sell 782 million yuan creditor’s rights in Beijing-based real estate development unit through listing on equity exchange, for no less than 420 million yuan

* Says co’s Changsha-based wholly owned unit will take part in the tender for the creditor’s rights

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TSUshS

