BRIEF-Hubbell Sees 2018 Reported Earnings Per Share Of $6.10 To $6.50

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Hubbell Inc:

* Q4 ‍SALES $918 MILLION, UP 7 PERCENT; Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.54 EXCLUDES COSTS; Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.37​

* SEES 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $6.10 TO $6.50 AND SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $6.95 TO $7.35

* HUBBELL - ‍ Q4 2017 INCLUDED A CHARGE OF ABOUT $57 MILLION RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.42, REVENUE VIEW $901.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.52 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S