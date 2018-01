Jan 8 (Reuters) - Hubei Fuxing Science and Technology Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT GETS APPROVAL TO ISSUE 1.0 BILLION YUAN ($153.91 million) MEDIUM-TERM NOTES Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2AH3bTO Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4975 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)