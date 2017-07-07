FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hubei Yichang Transportation Group revises H1 net profit forecast for FY 2017
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 7, 2017 / 6:31 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Hubei Yichang Transportation Group revises H1 net profit forecast for FY 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Hubei Yichang Transportation Group Co Ltd :

* Says it revised up H1 net profit forecast for FY 2017

* In the new forecast, co expects FY 2017 H1 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 27.4 million yuan to 32.4 million yuan, while the net profit of FY 2016 H1 was 24.9 million yuan

* Says that higher tourist amount, more subsidy received and decreased financing cost as main reasons for the forecast adjustment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Rt4tye

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

