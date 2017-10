Oct 20 (Reuters) - Hubei Yichang Transportation Group Co Ltd

* Says Hubei-based tourism investment firm will transfer entire 7.1 percent stake (9.4 million shares) in the co to Hubei-based venture capital investment firm, for 166.5 million yuan

* Says Hubei-based venture capital investment firm will raise voting power to 7.1 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/4CYmbg

