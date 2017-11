Nov 10 (Reuters) - HUBER+SUHNER AG:

* ‍ACQUIRES 100 PER CENT OF INWAVE ELEKTRONIK AG IN REUTE (SWITZERLAND)​

* ‍BOTH PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO TREAT FINANCIAL DETAILS OF TRANSACTION AS CONFIDENTIAL​ Source text - bit.ly/2iKaVNE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)