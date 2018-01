BRIEF-Hudbay Sees 2018 Total Capex Of $245 Million

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Hudbay Minerals Inc:

* HUDBAY ANNOUNCES 2018 PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE AND NEW COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENTS IN PERU AND MANITOBA

* HUDBAY MINERALS INC - PRODUCTION OF COPPER CONTAINED IN CONCENTRATE IN 2018 IS FORECAST TO DECREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 15% COMPARED TO 2017 PRODUCTION

* HUDBAY MINERALS INC - PRODUCTION OF ZINC CONTAINED IN CONCENTRATE IN 2018 IS FORECAST TO DECREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 13% COMPARED TO 2017 PRODUCTION

* HUDBAY MINERALS - PRODUCTION OF PRECIOUS METALS CONTAINED IN CONCENTRATE IN 2018 IS FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 31% COMPARED TO 2017 PRODUCTION

* HUDBAY MINERALS INC - SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPEX OF $245 MILLION