July 31 (Reuters) - Sabra Health Care Reit Inc

* Hudson Bay Capital issues open letter to Sabra shareholders​

* Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp - urges Sabra Health Care REIT shareholders to vote against proposed acquisition of Care Capital

* ‍hudson Bay Capital says Sabra should explore all strategic alternatives to "maximize shareholder value", including putting itself up for sale​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: