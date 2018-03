March 1 (Reuters) - Hudson Global Inc:

* HUDSON GLOBAL REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 21.2 PERCENT TO $121.6 MILLION

* GIVEN EXPECTED TIMING OF PENDING SALE TRANSACTIONS, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE FOR Q1 OF 2018