BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties And Macerich Form Joint Venture To Redevelop Westside Pavilion As Creative Office In West Los Angeles

March 5 (Reuters) - Hudson Pacific Properties Inc:

* HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES AND MACERICH FORM JOINT VENTURE TO REDEVELOP WESTSIDE PAVILION AS CREATIVE OFFICE IN WEST LOS ANGELES

* HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC - ‍ JV TO BE HELD 75% BY HUDSON PACIFIC AND 25% BY MACERICH​

* HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES- ‍ ESTIMATE TOTAL PROJECT COSTS IN RANGE OF $425 MILLION-$475 MILLION, WITH EACH PARTNER CONTRIBUTING THEIR PRO RATA SHARE​

* HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC - ‍CONSTRUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY MID-2021​

* HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC - CO TO SERVE AS JV'S MANAGING MEMBER AND PROPERTY'S DAY-TO-DAY OPERATOR AND DEVELOPER​