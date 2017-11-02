FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties Q3 revenue $190 million
Sections
Featured
May replaces defence minister in growing harassment scandal
politics
May replaces defence minister in growing harassment scandal
Commentary: Northern Ireland crisis risks UK unity
uk
Commentary: Northern Ireland crisis risks UK unity
A century on, Balfour Declaration stirs celebration and mourning in Middle East
israel
A century on, Balfour Declaration stirs celebration and mourning in Middle East
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 2, 2017 / 1:04 PM / in 19 hours

BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties Q3 revenue $190 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hudson Pacific Properties Inc

* Hudson Pacific Properties reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 FFO per share $0.50 excluding items

* Q3 FFO per share $0.50 including items

* Q3 revenue rose 15.5 percent to $190 million

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.93 to $1.99 excluding items

* Narrowing its full-year 2017 FFO guidance to a range of $1.93 to $1.99 per diluted share, excluding specified items​

* Qtrly ‍net income attributable to common stockholders $0.07 per diluted share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.