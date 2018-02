Feb 15 (Reuters) - Hudson Pacific Properties Inc:

* HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $0.52 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 13.2 PERCENT TO $189.3 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 FFO PER SHARE $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS