BRIEF-Hudson Technologies sees Q3 2017 earnings per share about $0.03 to $0.05

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Hudson Technologies Inc:

* Hudson Technologies announces preliminary third quarter and nine month 2017 results

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share about $0.03 to $0.05

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue about $25 million

* On a combined basis, assuming Q3 included revenue from Airgas-Refrigerants Inc, pro forma consolidated revenue would have been about $57 million

* Expecting to achieve its gross margin target of 30 pct for entire nine-month 2017 cooling season​

* Magnitude of expected declines in price and volume for all refrigerants was greater than previously anticipated in Q3​