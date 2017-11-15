FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hudson’S Bay Company responds to appeal of TSX conditional approval for Rhône Capital Equity Investment
Sections
Featured
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
The road to Brexit
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
Sport
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
November 15, 2017 / 10:36 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Hudson’S Bay Company responds to appeal of TSX conditional approval for Rhône Capital Equity Investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Hudson’s Bay Co

* Hudson’S Bay Company responds to appeal of tsx conditional approval for Rhône Capital Equity Investment

* Provided update related to Rhône Capital’s Equity Investment of U.S. $500 million in form of 8-year mandatory convertible preferred shares​

* Hudson’s Bay says received notice of an appeal by land & buildings regarding TSX decision to conditionally approve Rhône Capital’s Equity Investment​

* Hudson’s Bay says “‍will seek to have tsx decision confirmed” regarding Rhône Capital’s Equity Investment​ and “appeal dismissed on an expedited basis”

* Hudson’s Bay says ‍will continue to proceed with fulfilling all regulatory requirements to close Rhône Capital’s Equity Investment​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.