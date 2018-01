Jan 5 (Reuters) - Hugo Games A/S:

* HUGO GAMES CEO INVESTS FURTHER IN COMPANY THROUGH WARRANT EXERCISE

* HUGO GAMES A/S - HAS INVESTED DKK 1.5 MILLION INTO COMPANY BY EXERCISING 1.3 MILLION OUTSTANDING WARRANTS TO PURCHASE AS SHARES

* HUGO GAMES A/S - HENRIK NIELSEN OWNS 10.9% OF COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)