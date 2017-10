Sept 26 (Reuters) - HUGO GAMES A/S

* H1 EBITDA LOSS DKK 8.8 ‍​MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 6.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍EXPECTS TO REACH A POSITIVE EBITDA PROFIT BY JULY 2018​

* H1 REVENUE DKK 1.8 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍DUE TO LONGER-THAN-EXPECTED GAMES DEVELOPMENT PERIOD, 2017 WILL BE A DEVELOPMENT YEAR, LAUNCH PAD FOR 3 RELEASES IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)