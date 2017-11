Nov 21 (Reuters) - HUGO GAMES A/S:

* ‍REVERSE SPLIT RATIO: 5 OLD SHARES GIVE 1 NEW SHARE​

* ‍AFTER COMPLETION OF REVERSE SPLIT COMPANY WILL HAVE 22,730,342 ISSUED SHARES EACH WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF DKK 0.50​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)