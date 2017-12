Dec 29 (Reuters) - Huiyin Smart Community Co Ltd:

* CAO KUANPING RESIGNS AS CHAIRMAN BUT WILL REMAIN AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* ‍YUAN LI APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN​

* ‍XU XINYING RE-DESIGNATED FROM NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TO EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* ‍MO CHIHE HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* ‍WANG ZHIJIN HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* ‍WANG ZHIJIN WILL REMAIN AS CFO

* ‍LIU SIMEI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: