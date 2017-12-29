FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 29, 2017 / 3:24 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Huizhou China Eagle Electronic Technology to buy stakes in two tech firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Huizhou China Eagle Electronic Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to acquire 55 percent stake in a Zhuhai-based technology development firm

* Co will also acquire 29.18 percent stake in the Zhuhai-based technology development firm’s controlling electronics tech unit

* Co will own 76.12 percent stake in the Zhuhai-based electronics tech firm directly and indirectly after transactions

* Says transaction amount is 330 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HPAVCy

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
