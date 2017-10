Oct 24 (Reuters) - Hulic Reit Inc

* Says it will issue new units via public offering, with the issue price of 153,757 yen per unit(9.5 billion yen in total) and paid-in price of 148,71 yen per unit(9.19 billion yen in total)

* Says it will issue new units via private placement, with the paid-in price of 148,71 yen per unit (475.9 million yen in total)

* The previous plan was disclosed on Oct. 13

