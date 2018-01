Jan 15 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* HULIC‘S PRETAX PROFIT IS LIKELY TO RISE 10% IN THE YEAR THROUGH DEC 2018‍​ - NIKKEI

* HULIC‘S PRETAX PROFIT LIKELY ROSE 20% TO 61.5 BILLION YEN FOR 2017 - NIKKEI‍​

* HULIC‘S REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS FOR YEAR THROUGH DEC 2018 IS LIKELY TO GROW BY AROUND 10% FROM THE 280 BILLION YEN FORECAST FOR 2017- NIKKEI‍​

* HULIC'S REVENUE FROM SELLING PROPERTIES IS SEEN COMING IN ABOVE 150 BILLION YEN IN 2018 - NIKKEI‍​