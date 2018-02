Feb 27 (Reuters) - Human Health Holdings Ltd:

* HUMAN HEALTH -REVENUE FOR INTERIM PERIOD OF FY2018 WAS APPROXIMATELY HK$253.4 MILLION, REPRESENTING INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY HK$19.5 MILLION

* ‍HY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF CO ABOUT HK$10.3 MILLION, UP ABOUT 119.6%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: