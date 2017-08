June 9 (Reuters) - HUMAN STEM CELLS INSTITUTE

* Q1 SALES REVENUE RUB 115.0 ​MILLION VERSUS RUB 93.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS Q1 NET LOSS OF RUB 19.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RUB 7.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2r2j42N Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)