25 days ago
BRIEF-Humana and Oscar Health enter partnership to offer small business health insurance
#Financials
July 12, 2017 / 10:54 AM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Humana and Oscar Health enter partnership to offer small business health insurance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Humana Inc

* Humana and Oscar Health enter strategic partnership to offer consumer-focused, technology-driven commercial small business health insurance, beginning in Nashville area

* ‍Terms of agreement were not disclosed.​

* Says ‍new plans will be available in fall, pending regulatory approval​

* ‍under deal,co,Oscar will initially focus on commercial health insurance for small businesses with 50,fewer employees in 9-county Nashville area​

* ‍Partnership does not include Oscar's individual insurance products​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

