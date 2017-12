Dec 22 (Reuters) - Bank Of America Corp:

* HUMANA SAYS ON DEC 21, CO ENTERED ACCELERATED STOCK REPURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA N.A. TO REPURCHASE $1.0 BILLION OF ITS STOCK - SEC FILING

* HUMANA - ON DEC 22, CO MADE PAYMENT OF $1.0 BILLION TO BOFA FROM AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND, GOT INITIAL DELIVERY OF 3.3 MILLION SHARES OF HUMANA STOCK FROM BOFA Source text: (bit.ly/2pg4okk) Further company coverage: