Dec 15 (Reuters) - Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd :

* Says it invested 805.4 million yuan in wholly owned Singapore unit RFSW Investment Pte. Ltd

* Jissbon, a Wuhan-based commodities company, becomes controlling subsidiary of RFSW Investment Pte. Ltd after equity investment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GYBeuo

