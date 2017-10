Sept 15(Reuters) - Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd

* Says its unit Humanwell Healthcare USA,LLC set up U.S. joint stock company AGIC-HUMANWELL BLUE RIDGE (US) LIMITED

* Says AGIC-HUMANWELL BLUE RIDGE (US) LIMITED acquired 100 percent stake in RiteDose Holdings I, Inc.

* Previous plan was announced on June 22

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/P8dRgc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)